Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)’s -7.72% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $676.70M, closed the last trade at $2.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -7.72% during that session. The OPAD stock price is -697.34% off its 52-week high price of $20.97 and -7.98% below the 52-week low of $2.84. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Sporting -7.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the OPAD stock price touched $2.63 or saw a rise of 25.92%. Year-to-date, Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares have moved -58.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) have changed -45.88%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -280.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -80.61% from current levels.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 400.00%, compared to -7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 152.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.15 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.76% with a share float percentage of 76.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Offerpad Solutions Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ll Funds, Llc with over 100.25 million shares worth more than $504.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ll Funds, Llc held 43.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP, with the holding of over 4.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.12 million and represent 1.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $8.14 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $7.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.