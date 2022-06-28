Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Shares Are Up 34.48% So Far This Year

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.99B, closed the recent trade at $22.42 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 2.84% during that session. The MGY stock price is -35.19% off its 52-week high price of $30.31 and 42.95% above the 52-week low of $12.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Sporting 2.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the MGY stock price touched $22.42 or saw a rise of 7.24%. Year-to-date, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have moved 15.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) have changed -17.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.6.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -65.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.51% from the levels at last check today.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.36%, compared to 26.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 131.60% and 80.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $377.84 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $412.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $190.1 million and $231.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 98.80% for the current quarter and 78.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 132.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.79%.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 1.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.61% with a share float percentage of 108.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.06 million shares worth more than $416.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EnerVest Limited, with the holding of over 18.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $353.54 million and represent 10.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 4.71 million shares of worth $88.89 million while later fund manager owns 4.39 million shares of worth $82.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.