Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $844.44M, closed the last trade at $7.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The SWIM stock price is -319.85% off its 52-week high price of $32.58 and 18.94% above the 52-week low of $6.29. The 3-month trading volume is 871.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Sporting -1.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the SWIM stock price touched $7.76 or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, Latham Group Inc. shares have moved -69.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have changed -7.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -170.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.09% from current levels.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Latham Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 607.69%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.30% and 27.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $181.68 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $228.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $148.75 million and $180.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.10% for the current quarter and 26.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -524.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.40%.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.25% with a share float percentage of 97.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Latham Group Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 7.55 million shares worth more than $189.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 6.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.47 million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Discovery Growth Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 2.45 million shares of worth $40.84 million while later fund manager owns 2.43 million shares of worth $40.47 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.