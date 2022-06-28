KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE): Why Is The Stock Strong?

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.26B, closed the last trade at $17.84 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 2.06% during that session. The KNBE stock price is -105.16% off its 52-week high price of $36.60 and 22.76% above the 52-week low of $13.78. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Sporting 2.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the KNBE stock price touched $17.84 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, KnowBe4 Inc. shares have moved -22.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have changed 12.06%.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KnowBe4 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.27%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.24 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $85.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.83% with a share float percentage of 98.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KnowBe4 Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 26.12 million shares worth more than $599.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 34.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc, with the holding of over 16.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $376.97 million and represent 21.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $60.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.96 million shares of worth $46.95 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.