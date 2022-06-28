Investors In Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Will Start Making Money Again

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.76M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.86% during that session. The ONCY stock price is -192.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.92 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Sporting -3.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the ONCY stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares have moved -25.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have changed -0.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.66 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -366.0% from the levels at last check today.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.08%, compared to 0.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.30% over the past 5 years.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.34% with a share float percentage of 1.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncolytics Biotech Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are International Assets Investment Management, LLC with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, International Assets Investment Management, LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cibc World Markets, Inc., with the holding of over 68953.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 33485.0 shares of worth $63621.0 while later fund manager owns 34659.0 shares of worth $45749.0 as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.