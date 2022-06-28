How Is Pinterest Inc.(NYSE: PINS) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has seen 20.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.75B, closed the last trade at $20.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The PINS stock price is -294.45% off its 52-week high price of $81.77 and 22.14% above the 52-week low of $16.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 21 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting -3.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the PINS stock price touched $20.73 or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, Pinterest Inc. shares have moved -42.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed 9.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -78.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.64% from current levels.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.58%, compared to 3.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 338.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.40%.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.58% with a share float percentage of 74.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest Inc. having a total of 1,005 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.17 million shares worth more than $1.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 32.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 5.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 15.99 million shares of worth $581.31 million while later fund manager owns 12.51 million shares of worth $454.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.