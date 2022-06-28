How Is Paycor HCM Inc.(NASDAQ: PYCR) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.41B, closed the last trade at $27.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -2.35% during that session. The PYCR stock price is -42.48% off its 52-week high price of $39.71 and 27.74% above the 52-week low of $20.14. The 3-month trading volume is 439.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

Sporting -2.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the PYCR stock price touched $27.87 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Paycor HCM Inc. shares have moved -3.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) have changed 13.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.89% from current levels.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paycor HCM Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.39%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.46 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $88.01 million and $89.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.60% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -7.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.71%.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.62% with a share float percentage of 100.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paycor HCM Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 5.36 million shares worth more than $154.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Neuberger Berman Group, LLC held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 5.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.33 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 2.26 million shares of worth $65.0 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $54.57 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.