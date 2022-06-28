Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 4.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.10M, closed the recent trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 27.27% during that session. The GROM stock price is -1139.29% off its 52-week high price of $6.94 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 638.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Sporting 27.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the GROM stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 21.51%. Year-to-date, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares have moved -75.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) have changed -23.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -792.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -792.86% from the levels at last check today.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.95% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.87 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.70% over the past 5 years.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.82% with a share float percentage of 9.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grom Social Enterprises Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 2.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.