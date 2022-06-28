Embecta Corp. (EMBC): What Makes The Stock Good?

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the last trade at $27.00 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The EMBC stock price is -81.48% off its 52-week high price of $49.00 and 11.7% above the 52-week low of $23.84. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the EMBC stock price touched $27.00 or saw a rise of 7.31%. Year-to-date, Embecta Corp. shares have moved -42.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) have changed 5.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 7.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.41% from current levels.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) estimates and forecasts

EMBC Dividends

Embecta Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.07% with a share float percentage of 28.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embecta Corp. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System with over 56332.0 shares worth more than $1.88 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp, with the holding of over 36957.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.