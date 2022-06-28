DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) investors to reap big returns again

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.49M, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 14.37% during that session. The DATS stock price is -1380.0% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and 17.6% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.18 million shares.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Sporting 14.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the DATS stock price touched $1.25 or saw a fall of -1.63%. Year-to-date, DatChat Inc. shares have moved -64.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) have changed -9.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.85% over the past 6 months.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.14% with a share float percentage of 2.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DatChat Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 63076.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 86875.0 shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 42767.0 shares of worth $74842.0 as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.