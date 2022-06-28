Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 4.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.75M, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 6.98% during that session. The DARE stock price is -81.88% off its 52-week high price of $2.51 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.92. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

Sporting 6.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the DARE stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 5.8%. Year-to-date, Dare Bioscience Inc. shares have moved -31.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have changed 25.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -334.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -117.39% from current levels.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dare Bioscience Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.86%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and 33.30% for the next quarter.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.70% over the past 5 years.

DARE Dividends

Dare Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.62% with a share float percentage of 9.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dare Bioscience Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.06 million shares worth more than $6.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 1.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.78 million and represent 1.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 2.08 million shares of worth $4.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $1.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.