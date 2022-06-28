Could HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (HMCOU)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOU) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company closed the recent trade at $9.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The HMCOU stock price is -6.89% off its 52-week high price of $10.55 and 8.92% above the 52-week low of $8.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2380.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77K shares.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOU) trade information

Sporting -0.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the HMCOU stock price touched $9.87 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, HumanCo Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -2.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOU) have changed -0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 2770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (HMCOU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.70% over the past 6 months.

HMCOU Dividends

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.20% with a share float percentage of 12.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HumanCo Acquisition Corp. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Discovery Capital Management, LLC with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $10.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Discovery Capital Management, LLC held 4.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Freshford Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.36 million and represent 3.30% of shares outstanding.