Could Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.14M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The AAU stock price is -112.5% off its 52-week high price of $0.51 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.22. The 3-month trading volume is 446.62K shares.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the AAU stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares have moved -20.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) have changed -1.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from current levels.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years.

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.56% with a share float percentage of 5.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Almaden Minerals Ltd. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 2.64 million shares worth more than $0.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 1.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 2.55 million shares of worth $0.73 million while later fund manager owns 14000.0 shares of worth $3999.0 as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.