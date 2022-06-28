Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 3.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $943.40M, closed the last trade at $3.52 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The CDE stock price is -169.89% off its 52-week high price of $9.50 and 14.49% above the 52-week low of $3.01. The 3-month trading volume is 5.82 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Sporting 0.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the CDE stock price touched $3.52 or saw a rise of 3.83%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining Inc. shares have moved -30.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have changed -7.37%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coeur Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $204.37 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $218.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.80% over the past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.54% with a share float percentage of 69.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 23.91 million shares worth more than $106.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 8.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.02 million and represent 8.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.98% shares in the company for having 13.99 million shares of worth $65.6 million while later fund manager owns 11.47 million shares of worth $57.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.09% of company’s outstanding stock.