Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Has Risen 3.88%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.29B, closed the recent trade at $55.42 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 3.88% during that session. The CNQ stock price is -27.39% off its 52-week high price of $70.60 and 46.72% above the 52-week low of $29.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Sporting 3.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the CNQ stock price touched $55.42 or saw a rise of 1.19%. Year-to-date, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares have moved 26.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) have changed -17.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.54 while the price target rests at a high of $93.77. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.26% from the levels at last check today.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.15%, compared to 22.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.22 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 105.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 68.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.32 at a share yield of 4.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.70% with a share float percentage of 76.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited having a total of 724 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 121.28 million shares worth more than $5.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 99.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.19 billion and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.60% shares in the company for having 53.39 million shares of worth $2.26 billion while later fund manager owns 30.49 million shares of worth $1.29 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.