Can Equinor ASA (EQNR) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.32B, closed the recent trade at $35.09 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 2.72% during that session. The EQNR stock price is -10.91% off its 52-week high price of $38.92 and 47.73% above the 52-week low of $18.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinor ASA (EQNR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Sporting 2.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the EQNR stock price touched $35.09 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Equinor ASA shares have moved 30.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have changed -7.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.22. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.11% from the levels at last check today.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equinor ASA shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.52%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.05 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 256.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.80%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.91 at a share yield of 2.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.52% with a share float percentage of 5.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinor ASA having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Folketrygdfondet with over 118.57 million shares worth more than $4.45 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Folketrygdfondet held 3.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 10.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $382.09 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 8.37 million shares of worth $314.13 million while later fund manager owns 5.18 million shares of worth $176.56 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.