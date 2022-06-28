Can DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.61B, closed the last trade at $46.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.97 on the day or -2.03% during that session. The DOCN stock price is -185.16% off its 52-week high price of $133.40 and 35.76% above the 52-week low of $30.05. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Sporting -2.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the DOCN stock price touched $46.78 or saw a rise of 3.78%. Year-to-date, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares have moved -41.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) have changed 2.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.22% from current levels.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $134.48 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $146.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 57.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58.70%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.42% with a share float percentage of 82.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IA Venture Partners, LLC with over 7.4 million shares worth more than $594.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, IA Venture Partners, LLC held 6.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP, with the holding of over 7.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $594.8 million and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.06% shares in the company for having 2.19 million shares of worth $129.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.16 million shares of worth $128.05 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.