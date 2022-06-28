Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Is Up 1.66%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.89B, closed the recent trade at $11.35 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The OWL stock price is -57.62% off its 52-week high price of $17.89 and 14.1% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the OWL stock price touched $11.35 or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares have moved -25.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) have changed -5.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.54% from the levels at last check today.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.82%, compared to -5.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $312.07 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $340.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $179.26 million and $235.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 74.10% for the current quarter and 44.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -386.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.20%.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 3.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.89% with a share float percentage of 111.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Owl Capital Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP with over 112.04 million shares worth more than $1.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP held 27.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 50.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $745.5 million and represent 12.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.96% shares in the company for having 20.23 million shares of worth $301.68 million while later fund manager owns 18.23 million shares of worth $271.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.47% of company’s outstanding stock.