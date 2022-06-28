Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.38B, closed the recent trade at $30.08 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 2.17% during that session. The BKR stock price is -32.25% off its 52-week high price of $39.78 and 36.07% above the 52-week low of $19.23. The 3-month trading volume is 10.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Sporting 2.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the BKR stock price touched $30.08 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Baker Hughes Company shares have moved 22.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) have changed -17.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.36% from the levels at last check today.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baker Hughes Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.13%, compared to 19.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 130.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.80%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.37 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.14 billion and $5.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.40% for the current quarter and 11.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 98.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.90%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 2.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.63% with a share float percentage of 92.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baker Hughes Company having a total of 967 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Electric Company with over 116.55 million shares worth more than $4.24 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, General Electric Company held 14.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 106.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.56 billion and represent 12.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.66% shares in the company for having 55.16 million shares of worth $1.33 billion while later fund manager owns 45.36 million shares of worth $1.24 billion as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.48% of company’s outstanding stock.