An In-Depth Look At ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $512.40M, closed the last trade at $2.90 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The VRAY stock price is -184.48% off its 52-week high price of $8.25 and 17.59% above the 52-week low of $2.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the VRAY stock price touched $2.90 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, ViewRay Inc. shares have moved -47.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have changed 0.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -244.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.93% from current levels.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ViewRay Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.43%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.48 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $15.03 million and $19.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.60% for the current quarter and 33.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 8.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.46% with a share float percentage of 92.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ViewRay Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 23.25 million shares worth more than $128.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 12.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.60% shares in the company for having 11.91 million shares of worth $65.61 million while later fund manager owns 4.77 million shares of worth $26.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.