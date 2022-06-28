An In-Depth Look At The Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $670.31M, closed the last trade at $3.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -9.35% during that session. The SKIL stock price is -231.96% off its 52-week high price of $12.88 and -2.32% below the 52-week low of $3.97. The 3-month trading volume is 674.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) trade information

Sporting -9.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the SKIL stock price touched $3.88 or saw a rise of 20.98%. Year-to-date, Skillsoft Corp. shares have moved -57.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) have changed -29.45%.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.16% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170.41 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $196.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022. Year-ago sales stood $176.49 million and $166.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.40% for the current quarter and 18.00% for the next.

SKIL Dividends

Skillsoft Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.11% with a share float percentage of 81.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skillsoft Corp. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Naspers Ltd. with over 50.0 million shares worth more than $302.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Naspers Ltd. held 30.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paradice Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.03 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eaton Vance Senior Debt Portfolio. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 1.72 million shares of worth $15.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $7.5 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.