An Analysis Of O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Stock

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19B, closed the recent trade at $14.99 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.40% during that session. The OI stock price is -19.68% off its 52-week high price of $17.94 and 29.02% above the 52-week low of $10.64. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) trade information

Sporting 0.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the OI stock price touched $14.99 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, O-I Glass Inc. shares have moved 24.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) have changed 2.33%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -60.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.95% from the levels at last check today.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that O-I Glass Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.11%, compared to 19.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.72 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -43.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.30%.

OI Dividends

O-I Glass Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 21 and April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.26% with a share float percentage of 95.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with O-I Glass Inc. having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.44 million shares worth more than $322.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 21.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $264.17 million and represent 14.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.06% shares in the company for having 11.03 million shares of worth $146.82 million while later fund manager owns 4.46 million shares of worth $53.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.