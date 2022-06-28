A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $708.11M, closed the last trade at $3.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -4.74% during that session. The AEVA stock price is -243.57% off its 52-week high price of $11.75 and 28.07% above the 52-week low of $2.46. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Sporting -4.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 06/27/22 when the AEVA stock price touched $3.42 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, Aeva Technologies Inc. shares have moved -54.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have changed 21.28%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aeva Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.85%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.40% and -38.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.52 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.6 million and $3.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -41.60% for the current quarter and -16.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -319.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.41% with a share float percentage of 72.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeva Technologies Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 26.41 million shares worth more than $199.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners XI LLC, with the holding of over 18.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.04 million and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 3.34 million shares of worth $25.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.95 million shares of worth $22.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.