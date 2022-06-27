Will Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $551.11M, closed the recent trade at $2.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -5.22% during that session. The GENI stock price is -817.87% off its 52-week high price of $24.14 and 12.17% above the 52-week low of $2.31. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Sporting -5.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the GENI stock price touched $2.63 or saw a rise of 7.72%. Year-to-date, Genius Sports Limited shares have moved -63.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have changed 2.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -318.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -90.11% from the levels at last check today.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genius Sports Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.51%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.70% and 78.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.08 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.53% with a share float percentage of 74.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Sports Limited having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 18.48 million shares worth more than $140.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.95 million and represent 6.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.47% shares in the company for having 6.92 million shares of worth $44.82 million while later fund manager owns 5.43 million shares of worth $30.67 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.