Why Should You Consider Adding Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) To Your Portfolio?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.94B, closed the recent trade at $73.12 per share which meant it gained $5.91 on the day or 8.79% during that session. The DQ stock price is -23.74% off its 52-week high price of $90.48 and 55.96% above the 52-week low of $32.20. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.58.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Sporting 8.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the DQ stock price touched $73.12 or saw a fall of -1.2%. Year-to-date, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have moved 66.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have changed 52.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.07% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $137.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -87.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.82% from the levels at last check today.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 68.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 129.75%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 377.10% and 240.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 184.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $698.65 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $529.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $247.72 million and $256.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 182.00% for the current quarter and 106.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.20% over the past 5 years.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.55% with a share float percentage of 67.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Daqo New Energy Corp. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.89 million shares worth more than $201.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 3.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $131.55 million and represent 4.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 2.16 million shares of worth $103.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $44.32 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.