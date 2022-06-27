Why Should You Add Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) To Your Portfolio?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 4.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.39M, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The PBYI stock price is -251.23% off its 52-week high price of $10.01 and 43.86% above the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 428.10K shares.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Sporting -1.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the PBYI stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 8.95%. Year-to-date, Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved -6.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) have changed 54.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.25.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 105.56%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 101.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.97 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.70% over the past 5 years.

PBYI Dividends

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.30% with a share float percentage of 79.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Puma Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Camber Capital Management LP with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $11.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Camber Capital Management LP held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.98 million and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $2.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $1.91 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.