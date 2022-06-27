Why Should You Add NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) To Your Portfolio?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) has seen 64.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.60M, closed the recent trade at $2.62 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 54.12% during that session. The NRSN stock price is -212.21% off its 52-week high price of $8.18 and 53.05% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 470.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Sporting 54.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the NRSN stock price touched $2.62 or saw a rise of 20.61%. Year-to-date, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved -30.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) have changed 29.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.37% over the past 6 months.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.45% with a share float percentage of 2.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 100000.0 shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 0.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 43498.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.