Why Should We Buy Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) Stock?

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) has seen 2.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $173.19M, closed the last trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 21.27% during that session. The OMGA stock price is -615.49% off its 52-week high price of $31.41 and 54.9% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 154.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) trade information

Sporting 21.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the OMGA stock price touched $4.39 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Omega Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -61.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 70.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) have changed 92.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -583.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.88% from current levels.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Omega Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.85%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 191.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $50k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

OMGA Dividends

Omega Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.77% with a share float percentage of 95.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omega Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 25.9 million shares worth more than $293.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 54.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.19 million and represent 9.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $9.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $3.85 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.