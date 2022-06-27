Why Should We Buy Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Stock?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.15M, closed the recent trade at $1.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The ATOS stock price is -744.83% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 27.59% above the 52-week low of $0.84. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Sporting -0.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the ATOS stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 6.45%. Year-to-date, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -26.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) have changed 32.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -546.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -546.55% from the levels at last check today.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.20% over the past 5 years.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.91% with a share float percentage of 37.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atossa Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.44 million shares worth more than $11.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.15 million and represent 5.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 3.57 million shares of worth $5.71 million while later fund manager owns 2.69 million shares of worth $3.68 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.