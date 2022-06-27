Why Invest In Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Stock?

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) has seen 2.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.40M, closed the last trade at $1.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -11.88% during that session. The ONCR stock price is -1047.52% off its 52-week high price of $16.18 and 30.5% above the 52-week low of $0.98. The 3-month trading volume is 208.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) trade information

Sporting -11.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the ONCR stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 16.07%. Year-to-date, Oncorus Inc. shares have moved -73.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) have changed 12.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -751.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -254.61% from current levels.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oncorus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.73%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.30% and -16.90% for the next quarter.

ONCR Dividends

Oncorus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.32% with a share float percentage of 83.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncorus Inc. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 3.15 million shares worth more than $16.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.02 million and represent 11.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 0.58 million shares of worth $3.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.