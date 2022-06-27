Why Invest In Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) has seen 4.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $388.61M, closed the last trade at $1.57 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The CIFR stock price is -880.25% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 17.83% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 391.74K shares.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the CIFR stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 17.8%. Year-to-date, Cipher Mining Inc. shares have moved -66.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) have changed -18.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.27.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.47% over the past 6 months.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.30% with a share float percentage of 9.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cipher Mining Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 9.48 million shares worth more than $43.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 3.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.17 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 3.41 million shares of worth $15.78 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $11.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.