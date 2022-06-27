Why Do You Need To Add Magnite Inc. (MGNI) To Your Portfolio?

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43B, closed the recent trade at $10.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.60% during that session. The MGNI stock price is -258.21% off its 52-week high price of $37.54 and 18.23% above the 52-week low of $8.57. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

Sporting -1.60% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the MGNI stock price touched $10.48 or saw a rise of 5.92%. Year-to-date, Magnite Inc. shares have moved -39.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have changed 15.14%.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magnite Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.36%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.50% and 21.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $125.4 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $132.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $100.4 million and $114.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.90% for the current quarter and 16.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years.

MGNI Dividends

Magnite Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 03 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.86% with a share float percentage of 76.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magnite Inc. having a total of 323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.82 million shares worth more than $206.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.28 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.64% shares in the company for having 7.44 million shares of worth $108.52 million while later fund manager owns 3.58 million shares of worth $62.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.