Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB)?

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.74M, closed the recent trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.48% during that session. The CNTB stock price is -3047.31% off its 52-week high price of $29.27 and 39.78% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 268.33K shares.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Sporting 3.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the CNTB stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 6.06%. Year-to-date, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares have moved -82.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) have changed 8.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.88 while the price target rests at a high of $85.63. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -9107.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -962.37% from the levels at last check today.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.36%, compared to 1.10% for the industry.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.08% with a share float percentage of 35.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.99 million shares worth more than $36.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 12.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.6 million and represent 6.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $5.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $3.42 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.