Why Buy Stock In Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)?

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.60M, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The RFL stock price is -3156.86% off its 52-week high price of $66.44 and 21.57% above the 52-week low of $1.60. The 3-month trading volume is 139.56K shares.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the RFL stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 5.12%. Year-to-date, Rafael Holdings Inc. shares have moved -60.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) have changed 15.25%.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.29% over the past 6 months.

RFL Dividends

Rafael Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.12% with a share float percentage of 68.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rafael Holdings Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Park West Asset Management LLC with over 1.29 million shares worth more than $6.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Park West Asset Management LLC held 6.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.79 million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $2.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $0.93 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.