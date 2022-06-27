When Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (SNSE) Will Be A Good Investment?

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.20M, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -8.85% during that session. The SNSE stock price is -500.49% off its 52-week high price of $12.37 and 29.61% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 109.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (SNSE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) trade information

Sporting -8.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the SNSE stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 12.34%. Year-to-date, Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have moved -64.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) have changed 18.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -191.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -94.17% from current levels.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (SNSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.31%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.90% and -31.20% for the next quarter.

SNSE Dividends

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.37% with a share float percentage of 33.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.17 million shares worth more than $2.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.37 million and represent 2.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $3.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $2.3 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.