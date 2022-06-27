When Is Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Going To Be Good Investment?

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.20M, closed the last trade at $1.88 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 22.08% during that session. The FEMY stock price is -473.94% off its 52-week high price of $10.79 and 32.98% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Sporting 22.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the FEMY stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 20.34%. Year-to-date, Femasys Inc. shares have moved -51.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) have changed 29.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 82190.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -697.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -165.96% from current levels.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Femasys Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.82%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $321k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $310k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $326k and $326k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.50% for the current quarter and -4.90% for the next.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.07% with a share float percentage of 8.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Femasys Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CM Management, LLC with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, CM Management, LLC held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.27 million and represent 1.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.27 million while later fund manager owns 13108.0 shares of worth $21497.0 as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.