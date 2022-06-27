When Does Clene Inc. (CLNN) Become A Good Investment?

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.19M, closed the last trade at $2.90 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 4.69% during that session. The CLNN stock price is -514.48% off its 52-week high price of $17.82 and 33.45% above the 52-week low of $1.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 177.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clene Inc. (CLNN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Sporting 4.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the CLNN stock price touched $2.90 or saw a rise of 7.94%. Year-to-date, Clene Inc. shares have moved -29.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have changed 19.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 33.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -762.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -210.34% from current levels.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clene Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.67%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -280.00% and -142.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -36.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $120k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $60k and $110k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.00% for the current quarter and 9.10% for the next.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.93% with a share float percentage of 30.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clene Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.13 million shares worth more than $4.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 1.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.14 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $2.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $1.4 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.