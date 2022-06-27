Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Drops -4.70%, Marking Lose By Bears

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $577.91M, closed the recent trade at $2.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -4.70% during that session. The UP stock price is -572.65% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 18.39% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Sporting -4.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the UP stock price touched $2.23 or saw a rise of 16.79%. Year-to-date, Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares have moved -49.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) have changed 2.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.62%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $309.24 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $366.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.82% with a share float percentage of 70.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheels Up Experience Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Delta Air Lines Inc with over 52.0 million shares worth more than $161.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Delta Air Lines Inc held 21.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 21.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.37 million and represent 8.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 7.25 million shares of worth $22.11 million while later fund manager owns 5.82 million shares of worth $22.21 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.