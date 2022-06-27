What Is So Great About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) has seen 5.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $685.89M, closed the last trade at $5.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -4.18% during that session. The CISO stock price is -848.77% off its 52-week high price of $50.00 and 50.47% above the 52-week low of $2.61. The 3-month trading volume is 541.96K shares.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Sporting -4.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the CISO stock price touched $5.27 or saw a rise of 12.75%. Year-to-date, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares have moved -72.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) have changed 5.19%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.65% over the past 6 months.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.43% with a share float percentage of 4.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $2.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MAI Capital Management, with the holding of over 20500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.