Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) Gain 2.40%, Marking Win By Bears

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has seen 3.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.90M, closed the last trade at $4.70 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.40% during that session. The HOWL stock price is -361.06% off its 52-week high price of $21.67 and 27.23% above the 52-week low of $3.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 348.67K shares.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) trade information

Sporting 2.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the HOWL stock price touched $4.70 or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -60.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) have changed 13.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.27.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.35%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.70% and -25.50% for the next quarter.

HOWL Dividends

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.95% with a share float percentage of 105.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.29 million shares worth more than $51.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 15.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.02 million and represent 15.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $5.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $3.36 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.