Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) has seen 3.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.10M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The WEJO stock price is -1442.64% off its 52-week high price of $19.90 and 7.75% above the 52-week low of $1.19. The 3-month trading volume is 436.55K shares.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Sporting -0.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the WEJO stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 12.84%. Year-to-date, Wejo Group Limited shares have moved -81.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) have changed -31.02%.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wejo Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.20%, compared to 15.00% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.37 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.16% with a share float percentage of 54.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wejo Group Limited having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Motors Holdings LLC with over 18.78 million shares worth more than $128.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, General Motors Holdings LLC held 19.84% of shares outstanding.

