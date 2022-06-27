Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 5.14 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.00M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.11% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -2976.92% off its 52-week high price of $20.00 and 9.23% above the 52-week low of $0.59. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting 3.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the CELZ stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 5.8%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have moved -70.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed -34.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1438.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1438.46% from current levels.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.72% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 138.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.14% with a share float percentage of 16.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 80000.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 62200.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.