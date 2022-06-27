Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Lower

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has seen 13.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.50M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The ZY stock price is -2906.67% off its 52-week high price of $45.10 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $1.10. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zymergen Inc. (ZY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the ZY stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Zymergen Inc. shares have moved -77.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have changed 33.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -166.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.33% from current levels.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zymergen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.31%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.79 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.47 million and $5.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -35.90% for the current quarter and -40.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -82.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.80%.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.55% with a share float percentage of 74.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zymergen Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 26.61 million shares worth more than $178.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 25.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 3.24 million shares of worth $12.41 million while later fund manager owns 3.24 million shares of worth $12.41 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.