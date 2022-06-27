Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Upper

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has seen 3.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $169.08M, closed the last trade at $4.41 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 10.53% during that session. The STTK stock price is -571.66% off its 52-week high price of $29.62 and 41.27% above the 52-week low of $2.59. The 3-month trading volume is 190.38K shares.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) trade information

Sporting 10.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the STTK stock price touched $4.41 or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, Shattuck Labs Inc. shares have moved -48.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have changed 55.83%.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shattuck Labs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -128.97%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -78.60% and 3.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $570k for the current quarter.

STTK Dividends

Shattuck Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.21% with a share float percentage of 67.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shattuck Labs Inc. having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.34 million shares worth more than $53.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.83 million and represent 13.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 1.28 million shares of worth $6.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $5.75 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.