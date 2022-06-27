Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Upper

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.91M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 11.22% during that session. The APLT stock price is -2887.06% off its 52-week high price of $25.39 and 12.94% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 253.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Sporting 11.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the APLT stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 29.17%. Year-to-date, Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -90.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have changed -42.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3311.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -194.12% from current levels.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.68%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.20% and 42.20% for the next quarter.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.62% with a share float percentage of 85.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.31 million shares worth more than $20.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.08 million and represent 8.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $1.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $4.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.