Wall Street Was Disappointed By Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX)’s 9.63% Stock Price Incline

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 4.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.20M, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 9.63% during that session. The VIRX stock price is -330.74% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 38.51% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 255.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) trade information

Sporting 9.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the VIRX stock price touched $2.96 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -18.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) have changed 48.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1116.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -170.27% from current levels.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viracta Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -162.00%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.00% and 12.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.80% over the past 5 years.

VIRX Dividends

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.93% with a share float percentage of 77.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viracta Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 3.44 million shares worth more than $12.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, BVF Inc. held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 3.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.55 million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $3.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.83 million shares of worth $2.23 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.