Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $221.10M, closed the last trade at $6.00 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The VOR stock price is -292.17% off its 52-week high price of $23.53 and 36.17% above the 52-week low of $3.83. The 3-month trading volume is 107.50K shares.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Sporting 2.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the VOR stock price touched $6.00 or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Vor Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -48.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) have changed 44.58%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -533.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.33% from current levels.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vor Biopharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.71%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.90% and -10.00% for the next quarter.

VOR Dividends

Vor Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.54% with a share float percentage of 92.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vor Biopharma Inc. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 11.12 million shares worth more than $129.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 29.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 11.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.23 million and represent 29.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.86% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $6.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $4.11 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.