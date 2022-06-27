VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 9.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.80M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The VHC stock price is -273.6% off its 52-week high price of $4.67 and 20.8% above the 52-week low of $0.99. The 3-month trading volume is 472.10K shares.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the VHC stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 6.41%. Year-to-date, VirnetX Holding Corp shares have moved -51.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) have changed 10.62%.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.04% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -115.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

VHC Dividends

VirnetX Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.03% with a share float percentage of 36.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VirnetX Holding Corp having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.47 million shares worth more than $11.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.11 million and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 1.84 million shares of worth $4.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.52 million shares of worth $3.43 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.