Urban One Inc. (UONE) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.17M, closed the last trade at $5.73 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 3.99% during that session. The UONE stock price is -130.19% off its 52-week high price of $13.19 and 34.9% above the 52-week low of $3.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 517.47K shares.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Sporting 3.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the UONE stock price touched $5.73 or saw a rise of 16.96%. Year-to-date, Urban One Inc. shares have moved 23.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) have changed -43.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 53860.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.70% over the past 6 months.

UONE Dividends

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.25% with a share float percentage of 18.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban One Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $1.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.