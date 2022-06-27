The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $471.31M, closed the last trade at $5.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -8.37% during that session. The TOI stock price is -118.28% off its 52-week high price of $12.66 and 35.34% above the 52-week low of $3.75. The 3-month trading volume is 111.38K shares.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

Sporting -8.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/24/22 when the TOI stock price touched $5.80 or saw a rise of 19.56%. Year-to-date, The Oncology Institute Inc. shares have moved -40.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) have changed -31.20%.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.08% over the past 6 months.

TOI Dividends

The Oncology Institute Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.57% with a share float percentage of 114.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Oncology Institute Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.0 million shares worth more than $117.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 16.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 0.43 million shares of worth $4.22 million while later fund manager owns 20845.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.